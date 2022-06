MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change. Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County. Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of […]

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO