ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village mother killed in Florida parasailing accident ID'd; 2 children also injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acuo9_0fwK7N7P00

A mother from Elk Grove Village was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day.

The incident happened near Pigeon Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said while the woman and two children were parasailing, winds picked up, causing the parasail to strike the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

"He told his customers those parasailers are not in a good place, that's not looking good," said Kasey Platt, wife of the good Samaritan who came to their aid. "No sooner did the line snap."

Platt's husband was on a charter fishing boat, and raced toward the bridge.

"What he said was he really felt as though that was going to be their saving grace, because otherwise there was no way to stop them," Platt explained. "They were still attached to the parachute below, so they were harnessed into it. He had to saw the harnesses free from the bridge."

Investigators said just after the mother and two young boys launched, the wind "pegged" the parachute, meaning the captains could no longer control it.

In their report, investigators said, "with the parasail peg the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims the three victims dropped from an unknown height and drag through the water by the inflated parasail."

The woman, was identified as Supraja Alaparthi, was killed.

"I think she probably braced the children and took the impact, so they are still here today," Platt said.

Both children were injured. A 7-year-old boy was taken in critical condition to Miami for hospital treatment. A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The 10-year-old boy was identified by officials as Alaparthi's son. Officials said the 7-year-old is her nephew.

The Alaparthis had just moved from Schaumburg, where their nephew still lived, to Elk Grove Village. Back home their family friends are gutted and confused.

"I'm a little broken. I feel it," said Naveen Reedy, former landlord.

"They left school one day early to go to Florida and I haven't heard about them since," said Anvit Tiwari, friend of injured child.

An investigation by the FWC and the United States Coast Guard is ongoing. An official report on the incident does state the severe weather was a factor.

ABC7 has reached out to the parasailing company, but has not heard back.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Joyous young man’: 18-year-old Vernon Hills man who recently graduated from high school dies in Wisconsin

An 18-year-old Vernon Hills man, who recently graduated from high school, died earlier this week after being pulled unresponsive from a lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Town of Geneva Police Department said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. A 911 call was made for a rescue call near a residence off of South […]
VERNON HILLS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove Village, IL
Accidents
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Elk Grove Village, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Schaumburg, IL
walls102.com

Motorcyclist killed in Sandwich crash

SANDWICH – A 65-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Sandwich. The Sandwich Police Department say around 4:30 PM Friday they were called to the 300 block of East Arnold Street for a motorcycle that had apparently struck a utility pole. The lone rider, David C. Hayes, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing by the Sandwich Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
SANDWICH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Grove#Florida Keys#Parasailing#Accident
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman, 25, killed in Interstate 94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Englewood. About 2:17 a.m., a black 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I-94 when it drove through an embankment and struck a guard rail near West 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village. Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail. The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals. There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy