Fifth graders in Eagle turn out some hot cars

Recent winter storms have brought fresh spring snow to the high elevation areas of Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky’s snowplow operators and trail crew have been hard at work to plow and re-open Trail Ridge Road, encountering drifts of 1 to 3 feet. Due to the amount of snow on the road above 10,000 feet and a large boulder that has fallen in the road, Trail Ridge Road is still closed on the east side of the park at Many Parks Curve and on the west side of the park at the Colorado River Trailhead.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO