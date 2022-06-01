Fifth graders in Eagle turn out some hot cars
Fifth graders at Brush Creek Elementary in Eagle recently showed off their cars that they designed and built for the school’s Car Show Project. The challenge to each fifth grader...www.vaildaily.com
Fifth graders at Brush Creek Elementary in Eagle recently showed off their cars that they designed and built for the school’s Car Show Project. The challenge to each fifth grader...www.vaildaily.com
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0