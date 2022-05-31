Do You Remember Google's Failed TV?

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is a handy way to access all your favorite streaming services, but do you really need to use a VPN, or virtual private network, with it? If you value your privacy and you want to get the most out of your Fire TV Stick, then yes. It's a good idea. A Fire TV Stick VPN can help you avoid online surveillance by your internet service provider, offering you complete privacy and protecting your online identity. It can also help stop your ISP from throttling your internet speeds. A big bonus is that a VPN allows you to get around geo-restrictions, allowing you to stream content that otherwise may have been blocked in your location.

