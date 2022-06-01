ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Lionel Messi Explains How COVID Affected His Performance During First Season At PSG

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njLmf_0fwK775200

Messi claims that he was left unable to run during much of January and all of February after testing positive for COVID during the winter.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lionel Messi has revealed that he was significantly hampered by COVID for around six weeks during his first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona star helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title by chipping in with 14 assists and six goals.

But Messi claims that he was left unable to run during much of January and all of February after testing positive for COVID during the winter.

Messi missed PSG's first three games of 2022 before returning as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Reims on January 23.

But Messi said in a recent interview with TYC Sports that he came back too early while he was still struggling physically as a consequence of his COVID infection.

Lionel Messi pictured in action against Reims in January 2022 - his first game for PSG after testing positive for COVID

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

Messi explained: "It left me with after-effects in my lungs. I came back and it was like a month and a half without even being able to run because my lungs were affected.

"I came back before I should have, and it got worse because I went too fast and it ended up setting me back.

"But I couldn't take it anymore, I wanted to run, to train. I wanted to get going. And in the end, it got worse."

Among the games that took place while Messi was said to be struggling physically was PSG's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

Messi failed to convert a penalty in that game and PSG were eventually knocked out after losing the second leg 3-1.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi puts on a MASTERCLASS to ensure it's a miserable return to Wembley for Euro champions Italy as they are beaten 3-0 by Argentina in Finalissima... with Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala on target for Copa America winners

After a season sprinkled with hints that his magic may be fading Lionel Messi proved once again he still has what it takes to sell out Wembley Stadium and keep Argentina dreaming in a World Cup year. Messi's sheer presence lured a capacity crowd of more than 87,000 to the...
SOCCER
BBC

Karim Benzema named Champions League player of the season

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been named as the Champions League player of the season. The France international, 34, won the competition for a fifth time as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final. He scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games and is a leading contender to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Covid#Paris Saint Germain#Tyc Sports#Covid Imago Zuma Wire
The Independent

Lionel Messi cherishes ‘beautiful’ night for Argentina at Wembley

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina’s “beautiful final” after they downed Italy 3-0 to claim Finalissima success at a sold-out and partisan Wembley.The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a memorable performance at England’s national stadium and provided two assists to inspire more trophy delight for his nation after last summer’s Copa America triumph had ended their 28-year wait for silverware.Goals by Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala helped Argentina win the third edition of the ‘Cup of Champions’ with the South Americans also successful in the 1993 match.Wembley was full of sky blue and white with Argentinians enjoying their first...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Yardbarker

Report: PSG Make Late Charge To Sign Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane

PSG are set to rival Bayern Munich to the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer. Bayern are heavy favourites to sign the Senegalese who is rumoured to want out of Merseyside, but, the French side see Mane as a replacement for their Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. Over recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd star Paul Pogba mulling over £6.8m-a-year contract offer by Juventus amid free transfer exit next month

DEPARTING Manchester United star Paul Pogba is considering a lucrative bid to rejoin Juventus, according to reports. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Juve are offering Pogba a salary of around £6.8m-a-year, plus add-ons. The Bianconeri are now awaiting their former player's "final answer" after United confirmed he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
858
Followers
779
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy