How the transfer portal impacted Pac- 12 win shares

By Jack Carlough
 2 days ago

This offseason was chaotic in the Pac-12 when it came to the transfer portal.

USC picked up several big names (Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon to name two), Arizona retooled, Oregon picked up Christian Gonzalez and the Buffs, while they lost multiple big names within the conference, weren’t necessarily quiet in adding pieces.

It seems that Tommy Brown, RJ Sneed, Josh Chandler-Semedo and a slew of JUCO pick-ups have helped CU make up for several large departures.

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus recently looked at how the transfer portal impacted every Power 5 school. The graph below reflected successful offseasons for USC, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon and Arizona State, although all five also lost a little. At least for me, seeing the Buffs hold steady at zero win shares lost or gained was somewhat of a surprise.

Checking in on the Buffs in the USFL

