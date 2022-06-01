ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC beaches suffering from lifeguard shortage

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Summer is right around the corner — but several pools, lakes and beaches are in danger of shutting down due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"We had a horrible turnout for our lifeguard tryout," said Seal Beach Marine Safety/Lifeguard Chief Joe Bailey.

As beach weather heats up around the Southland, lifeguard chiefs are doing their best to prevent a bummer summer.

"Normally we would get 30-40 people to come and apply — and usually we need to hire 10-12, so the numbers usually work out pretty good," said Bailey. "This year we had eight people show up to our tryout."

It's a problem that communities are facing across the country. Bailey thinks the pay has a lot to do with the shortage.

Seal Beach lifeguards make $18.25 an hour to start. Even though Long Beach pays more, he says, cities up and down the coast are feeling the squeeze.

"I know I've talked with our counterparts in Long Beach and Huntington [Beach] and Laguna [Beach] — a lot of people have half the turnout they used to," said Bailey.

In Newport Beach, less than half of the number of normal applicants tried out. Lifeguard Assistant Chief Brian O'Rourke says he's filled all of the positions but hiring is not like it used to be.

"It could be a host of reasons. Coming out of the pandemic, it's just changed our culture and society. ... There's a lot of different things with what's going on with the internet — with people making money on that," said O'Rourke. "People want flexibility and to work from home, so all those issues can contribute to what's going on in the hiring process."

At the beach Tuesday, people reacted to fewer lifeguards applying this summer.

"It's actually a bit terrifying, because for me, I'm a weak swimmer," one beachgoer said.

Lifeguards in Orange County are usually between the ages of 16-22 years old.

"I guess putting my kids in swimming lessons would be a good idea," said another beachgoer.

Bailey said that up until ten years ago, lifeguards would be making double minimum wage. Currently, lifeguards are making $3-$4 above minimum wage.

sunnews.org

Fish Camp Seafood restaurant closes in Sunset Beach after 10 years

The popular Fish Camp Seafood restaurant, at Pacific Coast Highway and Admiralty Lane in Sunset Beach, closed May 30, according to Sam King, CEO, chairman and co-founder of King’s Seafood Company. No reason was given for the closure. “After 10 wonderful years in Sunset Beach, it is with heavy...
techstry.net

Why is Orange County a special place to go to rehab?

If you are looking for a top-notch rehab center, look no further than Renaissance Recovery in Orange County. This world-renowned center offers state-of-the-art treatment that has helped countless people overcome their addictions. But what makes Orange County so special? Let’s take a closer look. Why is Orange County a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County expands underground water program to ease effects of draught

Officials plan to expand Orange County's groundwater replenishment system in hopes it will continue to stave off the effects of a historic drought for a majority of the region's residents.This means another 300,000 residents, on top of the 2.5 million already accessing it, will be getting treated wastewater, which many say is a cheaper alternative to imported water and a reason why the region is not facing severe water restrictions.The process begins with bubbling wastewater that is purified through a three-step process at the Groundwater Replenishment System plant in Fountain Valley. "The first step is that the Orange County Sanitation District...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

5 Exciting Things Happening This June in Newport Beach

School’s out for summer! That’s right—June is officially here, and there’s more to look forward to than endless beach days. So before you stick your toes in the sand, check out this list of things to look forward to in June. From exciting summer activities for kids to new restaurant openings and, of course, Father’s Day, there’s so much to add to your calendar! Don’t miss out on these five June happenings in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old Lori Susan Allen, from Seal Beach, as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Huntington Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 11 p.m. on Bolsa Chica Street, north of Argosy Avenue [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAX saw more international travelers in April than any month during the pandemic

There were more international travelers at Los Angeles International Airport in April than during any month since February 2020, airport officials said Thursday.According to LAX, more than 1.2 million international travelers traveled through the airport in April up from the 424,221 international travelers in April 2021.Meanwhile, the airport saw a total of 5.441 million passengers traveling domestically in April."The spring travel season showed a robust return to air travel at LAX, and we are especially excited to see our international traffic increase as we near the summer," Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said."Although there are some headwinds to continued increases, including resource shortages and higher fuel prices, there also are plenty of signs that people are ready to travel, and we are excited to welcome travelers back to our airport with new concessions and innovative technologies to create a seamless and efficient guest experience," Erbacci added.The airport however saw a 6.83% decrease in air cargo over April of 2021, with a total of 234,007 tons of cargo handled in April 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
