ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Home COVID-19 test kits may not be as accurate with newer variants

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v310y_0fwK74Qr00

Expert suggest using more than 1 home test kit if COVID symptoms present 02:10

As Southern California enters graduation and summer barbecue season, as well as another COVID surge, many people might be relying on home tests to determine if they are safe to gather in large groups.

RELATED: LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

Some people, though, are questioning how reliable home test kits are and how long a person can stay contagious after coming up positive for COVID.

Eduardo Cuevas has two children graduating in two weeks and worries about them staying COVID free.

"...because now you can go without a mask, and there will be hundreds of people there. So, I am a little worried about my children," he said.

Like many people, Cuevas has relied on home COVID testing kits.

"One time it came out negative and they ended up being positive," he told CBSLA.

Asked how accurate the home test kits are in detecting new variants, infectious disease doctor at Cedars Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Dr. Jeff Galpin said the tests are not as reliable as they once were.

"Less accurate than they were and probably 60% maybe," Dr. Galpin said. "We don't have good data."

Galpin said people need to use more than one home test if they have symptoms, but it is possible that people a person is simply sick, though not with COVID. Southern California is also experiencing a surge in upper-respiratory viruses and COVID no longer has clear cut symptoms.

"Everyone is look at fever and temperature, which was the original. That's not a good screening anymore," Galpin said. "People are getting sore throats, respiratory, GI tract...they are getting diarrhea."

Doctors said they are also seeing COVID positive patients infectious for well beyond the fives the Centers for Disease Control recommends for people to isolate, meaning some are going back to work or out in public when they are still contagious.

"You might have difficulty eradicating the virus and continue spreading the virus to other people," Little Company of Mary Critical Care Physician Dr. Alex Hakim said.

Both doctors, however, said people can enjoy their summer in larger groups as long as they stay safe about it.

"We're not seeing the lethality. We are not seeing people on life support, we're not seeing people die of COVID like we used to," Dr. Hakim said.

Doctors said that as long as people are testing positive at home, they need to stay at home, even if they feel okay, because antigen tests only detect the virus when it's contagious.

Comments / 14

Related
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Blood Type?

Many people are unsure of their blood types. You may not know that your blood type can make you more susceptible to certain medical conditions. A blood type chart can help you figure out what blood type you have. Blood type categorizes blood by what it contains. This includes the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Hakim Said#Fever#Cbsla
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: Newer Covid variants less likely to have effect on taste and smell

Omicron and other more recent variants of Covid-19 are less likely to have loss of smell and taste as indicators of infection in patients, according to new research.Those infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to develop smell and taste loss compared to those who contracted the Delta and other earlier Covid variants, pointed out a study published this month in the journal Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.The chances of the symptoms of smell and taste loss occuring for the Omicron variant were just 17 per cent, compared to much higher rates of these symptoms during the...
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WebMD

Some Test Positive for COVID for 10 Days or Longer

June 1, 2022 -- As Omicron subvariants continue to spark an increase in COVID cases across the U.S., some people are finding that they are testing positive for long periods of time. At-home antigen tests may return positive results for 10 days -- or even longer, up to 14 days,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy