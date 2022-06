DORTON, Ky. — A Knott County man was arrested in Pike County, after police say he drove his car 113 miles an hour while under the influence with his daughter in the car. Eric Caudill, 33, of Hindman, was first clocked driving 96 miles an hour Tuesday evening on U.S. 23 at Dorton. When the state trooper got behind him to pull him over, another officer further down the road clocked him at 113 mph. Caudill pulled over after three miles.

DORTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO