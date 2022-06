Strawberry Alert FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries purchased from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, etc. fresh strawberriesPhoto by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash. Please throw away any FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries if you purchased them from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, Safeway, and other markets between March 5 — April 25, 2022, they may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. While it’s way past the expiration date, strawberries are widely used in jellies, jams, and preserves and frozen for smoothies or later use. Therefore, you may have purchased them and might still have them in your freezer or canned/preserved. If unsure, throw them out. It’s not worth the risk.

3 DAYS AGO