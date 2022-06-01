Police: Greeley man who shot a man in carjacking arrested

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue searching for the occupants of a black sedan where one person inside the car was firing a weapon in Larimer Square early Saturday morning. Detectives said the black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street about 1:15 a.m. and that’s when at “least one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds.”(credit: CBS)
The shooting continued as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street. Police said that numerous people were in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired.
DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a recent high school graduate gathered Friday night outside of the home where he was killed. Denver Police say 19-year-old Isiah Mosman was shot and killed Saturday night at a home in the 3000 block of South Sheridan. “I can never have back what I had,” says Chris Mosman, […]
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was shot several times behind a 7-Eleven in Lakewood following an argument with a driver in an orange truck Friday morning, Lakewood Police Department told CBS4. Copter4 was above the active seen prior to police confirming the shooting with injuries.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 5200 block of W Colfax Avenue after receiving reports about the shooting. John Romero, Lakewood PD public information officer, says the driver of an orange vehicle was behind the 7-Eleven convenience store on a property shared with a Conoco gas station and got into an argument with another man outside.
Actual vehicle suspected to be involved
The driver is accused of eventually shooting the victim several times before he drove away. The suspect had not been found as of 7:30 a.m.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and his health condition was unknown.
Anyone with information can call Lakewood Police Department to share a tip.

The shooting death of a man who was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with Larimer County deputies is under investigation. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began late Wednesday afternoon when parole officials asked deputies to arrest a man wanted on a pair of felony warrants.
Two men have been fatally shot by deputies in separate incidents in Larimer County in the past week. The latest incident happened Wednesday night, when authorities said a deputy shot a man with two felony warrants during a “high-risk” traffic stop. Deputies shot the man in his vehicle...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A deadly crash involving a man walking his bicycle across the street and a vehicle is being investigated by Englewood police. The crash happened Saturday morning at 4455 South Broadway.

“I didn’t see the accident happen. I heard the passenger, the girl scream… and I went inside the building, and I found the body,” said Dog Holiday Grooming employee Olaf Brunson.
Another witness told CBS4 that a man was walking his bicycle across the street when a car traveling southbound on Broadway struck him. The witness said that man was thrown into the wall of a business.
A man was arrested Friday after a homicide investigation began Thursday near Lafayette. Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Boulder County communications received a 911 call reporting a death inside a residence in the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a news release. First responders determined...
A wanted man who was shot and killed by Larimer County deputies in Weld County has been identified. He is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland Weishaupl died following an altercation near Mead. Deputies said Weishaupl fired several rounds at Larimer County deputies while trying to elude them before he was shot and killed on foot. Police say he was wanted in connection with several cases in Larimer and Jefferson counties ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft to drug counts. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation.
A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend nearly 24 years ago.
Crespin Nene-Perez pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bonny Baker, 47, earlier this year, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
"Violent crime cold cases are among the most challenging cases we handle," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a news release....
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office press release, it wasn't until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.
Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help as officers investigate a stolen truck and hit-and-run from Memorial Day. The victim was hit by his own truck as he attempted to stop the thief from driving off and suffered four broken ribs, according to family.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia who was last seen more than four years ago, faced her killer in court on Friday afternoon.
The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day.
Rita Gutierrez-Garcia
Human remains were found east of Longmont in Weld County on April 28. On that date, according to the Boulder DA’s Office, investigators told Rita’s family that those remains were likely that of Rita.
(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement.
“He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said.
The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge. Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular assault – reckless, vehicular assault – DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.
An officer with the Greeley Police Department shot a dog while investigating an attack that happened the day before, according to officials. On Friday, police were dispatched to a Greeley neighborhood after receiving reports that a "vicious" pit bull had attacked a 10-year-old boy. According to police, the boy sustained serious injuries and needed stitches as a result of the attack.
A 61-year-old man from Colorado was killed Friday evening after a two vehicle accident involving a bicycle in rural Lyon County. Gregory Bachman of Frisco, Colo., was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Road F at 5 p.m. when he reportedly ran into a car driven by 52-year-old Cory Smith of Emporia. Smith was heading westbound on Road 190 in a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck.
