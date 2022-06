(The Center Square) – With the highest inflation rates in 40 years, most Illinoisans’ wages are not keeping up. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average worker in Illinois needed a pay raise of $5,360 to match the price increases on goods and services this past year, but the average worker received a raise of $3,164. Essentially, the average Illinoisan took a pay cut of $2,200.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO