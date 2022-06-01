Victim in fatal high-speed crash at Merced County intersection was mother of 2 boys

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after suffering injuries in a Merced County collision on Sunday as 30-year-old Ana Meraz of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

At about 11:29 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at East Mission Avenue and Highway 59, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga. Authorities said Meraz was in the front right passenger seat of a 2016 Ford Fusion that was driven by Adrian Meraz, 31, of Madera. The couple’s sons, ages 13 and 4, were in the rear seat, the CHP said.

According to Zuniga, the Ford was traveling westbound on Mission approaching the intersection with Highway 59 when it appears that for unknown reasons, Adrian Meraz failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Authorities said a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Reynaldo Vasquez, 49, of Santa Cruz, was traveling southbound on Highway 59.

Zuniga said the Toyota collided with the passenger side of the Ford and both vehicles are estimated to have been traveling at about 55-60 mph at the time of the collision. Ana Meraz was transported to Merced Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to Zuniga.

Authorities said Adrian Meraz and the juveniles suffered minor injuries in the collisions and refused medical treatment. Vasquez also refused medical treatment of minor injures, according to the CHP. Zuniga said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factor in the collision which remains under investigation.