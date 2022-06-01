ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Drug trafficking organization with prison pipeline shuttered

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug trafficking organization with a pipeline into the local prison has been shut down. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force arrested a dozen people...

CBS Denver

Special Delivery: Larimer County Jail Foils Alleged Drug Ring After Narcotics Found Hidden In Mail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In what investigators are calling a “likely first of its kind” operation, 12 northern Coloradans have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the Larimer County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators say 12 people, most of whom were already in jail on unrelated charges prior to the drug ring investigation, were able to sneak narcotics into the jail with mail. Some of the drugs were allegedly infused into the ink used in the cards. (credit: CBS) Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force started their investigation after receiving...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

12 Charged After Drug-Infused Paper, Ink, Envelopes Detected In Larimer Inmates’ Mail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nine male inmates and three female accomplices have been charged following the takedown of a drug trafficking organization that provided illicit drugs to inmates through their incoming mail. Investigators discovered paper soaked in narcotics, ink on the paper infused with narcotics, and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes, authorities stated in a joint press release. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in the mail sent to various inmates. More arrests are expected. “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated at the Larimer County Jail in March after the surface of one inmate’s envelope tested positive for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

Weld County Drug Trafficker Gets 120 Year Prison Sentence

A Greeley, Colorado man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of being involved in a major drug trafficking operation. That's according to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office. According to the release, 49-year-old Luke Braziel of Greeley was convicted of 14 counts...
GREELEY, CO
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Larimer County, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Dead After Shooting Involving Larimer County Deputies Following Second Attempt To Serve Warrants

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.(credit: CBS) Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

2 Fort Collins men plead guilty in 2021 drug bust

Two Fort Collins men arrested in connection with large-scale drug busts last year have pleaded guilty. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Ramon Sepulveda admitted to two drug felony charges and had seven others dropped. He was sentenced on the spot to 20 years in prison. A second man, Allan Mears, also entered his plea in two separate cases-one a drug case and another a racketeering and drug case; he’ll be sentenced later next month. At the time the duo was arrested, so were seven others. Three men from Loveland have already pleaded guilty in the case. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver woman leads authorities on pursuit following deadly crash

A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday. Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead following police pursuit in Larimer County, shooting

A wanted man is dead following a chase that ended in a shooting in east Fort Collins. Police pulled over the vehicle on Mariah Lane Wednesday night to arrest a man wanted by Colorado Parole on two felony warrants. Deputies said a woman who was driving exited the vehicle following police commands. The wanted man stayed inside the vehicle, and that’s when two shots were fired–one from inside the vehicle and one by a deputy outside the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This marks the second fatal shooting in as many weeks for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO was involved in a shooting in Weld County last week that’s under investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

No criminal charges in wake of auditor’s report of fraud, misuse of public funds by Colorado Judicial Department employees

Denver prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against four former employees of the Colorado Judicial Department despite an auditor’s report that found evidence of fraud and the misuse of public funds within the State Court Administrator’s Office. The Denver District Attorney’s Office did not have enough time after...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Meth Bust: Traffic Stop Yields 30 Pounds of Meth

Colorado police are working hard to keep the streets clear of dangerous drugs and their efforts aren't going unnoticed. According to a press release from the Eagle County Sherriff's office, 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop. Protecting Colorado Highways and Beyond. Detectives with the Eagle County...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted man killed in police-involved shooting identified

A wanted man who was shot and killed by Larimer County deputies in Weld County has been identified. He is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland Weishaupl died following an altercation near Mead. Deputies said Weishaupl fired several rounds at Larimer County deputies while trying to elude them before he was shot and killed on foot. Police say he was wanted in connection with several cases in Larimer and Jefferson counties ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft to drug counts. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Officers’ Patience Helped Lead To Arrest Of Juvenile Stabbing Suspect

(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon. (credit: Mountain View Police) Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement. “He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said. He was with several others working on Eaton Street where the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO

