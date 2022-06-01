ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leesburg residents upset about gun shop's sign about George Floyd

By Magdala Louissaint
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Ala. — People in Leesburg are upset a...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 209

AJ Horton
1d ago

They have gained my business. I think it's hilarious. George Floyd was not a victim or a hero. He was a criminal thug plain and simple. He didn't deserve to die like that but don't break the law and you won't have to worry about that kind of thing.

Reply(20)
110
Batman38
1d ago

I have to say something after reading all the replies about this. If we (white) Say anything about a black it's Always labeled Racism. But the Black can say so very harsh words about the White and it is Freedom of speech. With no label. So is there anyone that would like to explain why? Do you believe it's not causing fiction between the two an maybe the reason why there are so much violence no because of the way people label things just because they speak the truth or they voice their rights to freedom of speech just like everyone else.

Reply(5)
58
cause I can
1d ago

it is a funny and true. there is nothing wrong with the sign. why is it not ok for white people to put signs up but is ok for blacks to put up black lives matter signs up. we have to look at them and we don't say anything about them. if a white business puts up any kind of racist saying's it ends up on the news and posted all over the internet, but when a black business owner puts up signs or sayings that are racist it doesn't make the news or social media.

Reply(5)
39
Related
CBS 42

Charges dropped against Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after a pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers in his neighborhood in Childersburg, the charges against him have now been dropped. In a statement released Thursday, Childersburg Police Chief Richard B. McClelland announced that after an investigation, he had requested that all charges be dropped against Michael […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Shop#Ala
WTVM

Why Lee County could lose a volunteer fire department

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A volunteer fire department in Lee County could close after staffing changes and loss of volunteers. The Plainview Volunteer Fire Department in Lee County no longer has a fire chief. For the past several years, the Oakbowery Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Chambers County has...
LEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

GBI seeking information regarding murder of Rome man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 1 Office in Calhoun is seeking information regarding the murder of a Rome man earlier this month. 21-year-old Derricus Javez Devonte Smith was shot and killed at a location on Perkins Street during the early morning hours of May 21. Anyone with information is...
ROME, GA
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to shooting in the Massey community

Deputies in Morgan County responded to a shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey community Wednesday night. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 a homeowner noticed someone on his property. The unknown person shot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire before the unknown person ran away. Deputies...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Floyd County Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Pell City police looking for man seen breaking into car at Home Depot

PELL CITY, Ala. — A search is underway in Pell City for a man who fled the Home Depot parking lot after he was seen trying to break into a car Wednesday morning. On Facebook, the Pell City Police Department said officers are looking for Robert Kyle Golden, who was allegedly seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday. When Golden was approached by officers, he fled into the woods behind the store.
PELL CITY, AL
WAFF

Madison County intersection closing for five months

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An intersection in Madison County closed on Tuesday for the construction of a single-lane roundabout. The intersection is at Jordan Road, Homer Nance Road and Tanglefoot Drive. The closure is expected to last five months. The map below shows possible detour routes:
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys new home in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A fire destroyed a brand new home in Mountain Brook Thursday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The fire started at around 3 p.m. at a house on Rock Creek Drive that was in the final phases of construction. Workers were able to escape the home before the roof collapsed. No one else was inside at the time of the fire.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy