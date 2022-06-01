Leesburg residents upset about gun shop's sign about George Floyd

PELL CITY, Ala. — A search is underway in Pell City for a man who fled the Home Depot parking lot after he was seen trying to break into a car Wednesday morning. On Facebook, the Pell City Police Department said officers are looking for Robert Kyle Golden, who was allegedly seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday. When Golden was approached by officers, he fled into the woods behind the store.

