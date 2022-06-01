Leesburg residents upset about gun shop's sign about George Floyd
LEESBURG, Ala. — People in Leesburg are upset a...www.wvtm13.com
LEESBURG, Ala. — People in Leesburg are upset a...www.wvtm13.com
They have gained my business. I think it's hilarious. George Floyd was not a victim or a hero. He was a criminal thug plain and simple. He didn't deserve to die like that but don't break the law and you won't have to worry about that kind of thing.
I have to say something after reading all the replies about this. If we (white) Say anything about a black it's Always labeled Racism. But the Black can say so very harsh words about the White and it is Freedom of speech. With no label. So is there anyone that would like to explain why? Do you believe it's not causing fiction between the two an maybe the reason why there are so much violence no because of the way people label things just because they speak the truth or they voice their rights to freedom of speech just like everyone else.
it is a funny and true. there is nothing wrong with the sign. why is it not ok for white people to put signs up but is ok for blacks to put up black lives matter signs up. we have to look at them and we don't say anything about them. if a white business puts up any kind of racist saying's it ends up on the news and posted all over the internet, but when a black business owner puts up signs or sayings that are racist it doesn't make the news or social media.
Comments / 209