Neighborhood pharmacies are an important part of the fabric that is America. They employe members of the community and get to know members of the community. Most are reputable. According to Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Acting US Attorney for this region The owner of the Veree Pharmacy, located in the Fox Chase section of the city Mitchell Spivack, 62, of Collegeville, PA, was charged by Information with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and healthcare fraud. These charges are the result of a joint investigation between the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO