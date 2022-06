Inflation has been a topic of concern for Hoosiers for many reasons. Now, Hoosiers using the SNAP, or former food stamp, program may face additional challenges. WISH TV reports that SNAP benefits and eligibility will return to following pre-pandemic rules. A representative of the Midwest Food Bank’s Indiana Branch said the demand for product at food banks has increased drastically, and the reduction in benefits will only exacerbate the problem. She said inflation has made it difficult for people to make it through the month, even if they have consistent paychecks or retirement. Summer can be especially hard for young children who are used to getting two meals at school.

