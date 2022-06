Reece D’Amico is an intense player. He was visibly upset when a defensive miscue left home plate uncovered when he had to leave his position to field a ball, resulting in a run for Parkland in the 6A semifinals on Sunday. Ironically, D’Amico was alert enough to see the Trojans defense do the same thing in the bottom of the seventh inning and D’Amico scampered home from second base to score the winning run in a 5-4 game and put Liberty into the 6A finals and give them a spot in the PIAA tournament which begins next week.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO