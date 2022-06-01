ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowman S. Henry: Preserve the integrity of party primaries

By Lowman S Henry
Main Line Media News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an old saying that when you are digging yourself into a hole the first step to getting out of it is to stop digging. Pennsylvania’s election system is a disaster. Changes brought about by the ill-fated Act 77 that authorized no excuse mail-in balloting, coupled with the forcing of...

www.mainlinemedianews.com

Main Line Media News

Christine Flowers: Radnor takes pre-emptive strike at the end of Roe

The word “sanctuary” is a loaded one in history, particularly recent history. Webster defines it as either a “consecrated place” or in more secular terms “a place of refuge or protection.” Students of French literature and classic movies will remember the words of Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, who screamed “sanctuary” from the bell tower as he tried to protect Esmeralda from being burned at the stake. In medieval times, the Catholic Church represented both aspects of the Webster definition: A consecrated place where people could hide from unjust punishment. It’s a powerful, appealing concept.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a blanket and put her in a shoe box on top of the stove,” according to Martha’s daughter, Anita Scherer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Everyday ethics: Another massacre

It was all too familiar. The scene, the issue, the responses. Another massacre, this time elementary school children in Texas. The same issue, too many guns in the hands of the wrong people. The responses, everything else but what is needed — practical ways to minimize it happening again.
TEXAS STATE
Main Line Media News

Legal Ease: COVID-19 and nursing home staffing shortages

It is no secret that many industries have struggled with staff shortages, but few have been impacted as significantly as nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Overwhelmed by the stress of long hours, low pay and exposure to the COVID-19 virus, nursing home workers have been quitting in record numbers. According to the Service Employees International Union, more than 420,000 workers, nearly 10 percent of the workforce, left the long-term care industry between the start of the pandemic and January 2022. The labor hemorrhage has turned what was already a chronic staffing problem into a full-blown crisis as understaffed facilities struggle to care for patients, accommodate family visitation, and admit new patients waiting in hospitals to be discharged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Laurel House opens new Upper Gwynedd ‘Safe Haven’

UPPER GWYNEDD — As she stood at the microphone, Tammy Reid reflected back to the late 1990s, when she and her husband Andy had just arrived in Philadelphia at the start of his tenure as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. And what’s been a dream for more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

JBS Foods USA reaches settlement with OSHA to develop, implement infectious disease preparedness plan at meat processing plants

FRANCONIA — Four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates, including JBS Souderton, have agreed to bring in third-party experts to develop and implement an infectious disease preparedness plan to protect workers in meat processing plants, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a May 27 release. “The team will...
FRANCONIA TOWNSHIP, PA

