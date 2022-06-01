Lowman S. Henry: Preserve the integrity of party primaries

It is no secret that many industries have struggled with staff shortages, but few have been impacted as significantly as nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Overwhelmed by the stress of long hours, low pay and exposure to the COVID-19 virus, nursing home workers have been quitting in record numbers. According to the Service Employees International Union, more than 420,000 workers, nearly 10 percent of the workforce, left the long-term care industry between the start of the pandemic and January 2022. The labor hemorrhage has turned what was already a chronic staffing problem into a full-blown crisis as understaffed facilities struggle to care for patients, accommodate family visitation, and admit new patients waiting in hospitals to be discharged.

