Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

 2 days ago

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps...

CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Padres take road skid into matchup against the Brewers

LINE: Brewers -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road skid. Milwaukee has gone 14-6 at home and 32-20 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Shifts to 60-day IL

Cousins (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Cousins has been on the shelf nearly a month since being diagnosed with a UCL injury in his right elbow, and the shift to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline. The 27-year-old has opted against Tommy John surgery and received a PRP injection a couple weeks ago, and he's in Arizona going through his rest and rehab work before progressing to a throwing program.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Hit hard in loss

Cueto (0-2) picked up the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five in six innings of an 8-3 defeat Thursday in Toronto. Five of the seven hits against Cueto went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Teoscar Hernandez. The home run was the first he's allowed in his 24.2 innings this season. The veteran has gone six innings or more in each of his four starts. After not allowing a run in his first two outings, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last two outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Dodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Steps out of lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. Duvall started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored during that span. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris and Guillermo Heredia will start from left to right in the outfield while Ronald Acuna (general soreness) serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

