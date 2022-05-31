ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Cleared for mound work

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Saucedo (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Advances to dry mound work

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared to begin "dry mound" work this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De Nicola notes that Sanchez will be throwing at around 75 miles per hour, so he's not yet arrived at the point in his rehab program from shoulder surgery where he's throwing normal bullpen sessions. That said, the activity marks another step forward for Sanchez, who had previously been limited to throwing off flat ground. Sanchez is without a definitive timeline to make his season debut, but he looks to be multiple weeks away from pitching in minor-league games, at the very least.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone

Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He'll be included in the lineup for the 12th game in a row and may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the Angels' preferred option at the keystone even once Anthony Rendon (wrist) returns from the injured list and Wade no longer has a path to playing time at third base. While starting the previous 11 contests, Rengifo has slashed .295/.340/.409 with a home run and a stolen base.
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pre-Series Notes: The underachieving White Sox, Johnny Cueto’s first start in Toronto since the 2015 ALCS, and more!

The Chicago White Sox ran away with the American League Central in 2021 and it was expected they would have a relatively easy time winning the division again in 2022. So far, not so good. The White Sox have been disappointing through the first two months of the season, as they sit second in the Central with a 23-23 record, four-and-a-half games back of the Minnesota Twins. Beyond that, their .500 record might actually be due to some good luck, as the White Sox have a -45 run differential, which is good for an 18-28 Pythagorean record, according to Baseball-Reference.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Undergoing tests

Ryu is undergoing tests on his left forearm Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Ryu left his start Wednesday against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, the latest issue in an injury-filled season for the veteran southpaw. He missed over a month early in the year with forearm inflammation and also exited his last start in May due to elbow tightness. It's hard to be confident in his ability to make his next start, but whether or not that's in play should become clear once the results of his tests are known. Ross Stripling is expected to slot into the rotation if Ryu is unable to make his next turn and ends up on the injured list, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Dealing with finger injury

Lindor shut a hotel door on his finger and will likely not be in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The freak injury came at a poor time for Lindor, as he has hit .375 with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored across his last 10 games. There's no word on the severity of the issue, but Luis Guillorme will presumably start at shortstop in Lindor's absence.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Ready to head out on rehab

Taylor (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Taylor has been on the COVID-19-related injured list since May 19 after testing positive for the virus, so he'll head to the minors to ramp up again after missing nearly two weeks of action. Once he's fully regained his conditioning, Taylor should take over as the Royals' everyday center fielder, which will leave fewer at-bats available for Kyle Isbel.
KANSAS CITY, MO

