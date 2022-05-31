ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

60th Annual Texas City/La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time Tournament

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time is nearing for the 60th Annual...

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

8 Cities To Celebrate Juneteenth Festivities This Year

Though Juneteenth has been celebrated in the African-American community since 1866. The enactment of Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 17, 2021, provided national recognition and memorialized an important milestone in African-American history. The date, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were liberated, marks the effective end of American slavery.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

COVID numbers continue to rise in Houston, wastewater shows

HOUSTON — COVID-19 levels continue to rise in the Houston area. That's according to the Houston Health Department's analysis of wastewater. Wastewater testing is showing that the viral load on May 16 was 170% compared to July 2020. The positivity rate is now at 11%. The wastewater testing shows...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
City
La Marque, TX
La Marque, TX
Government
Texas City, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas City Dike#Marque#Jaycees
Click2Houston.com

Officials: FBI raids downtown Houston bail bond company

HOUSTON – An hours-long raid at a bail bond company in downtown Houston was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Houston Field Office has confirmed. KPRC 2 received a tip about the ongoing raid at a business located at 1620 Austin Street. A...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sugar Land man indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

SUGAR LAND, Texas – More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships that issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land on Wednesday. He is expected to make...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Austin police officers who were indicted over actions during George Floyd protests sue the city

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Austin police officers facing indictments over their use of force during racial justice protests two years ago are suing the city, saying they didn’t receive training on how to use the “less than lethal” rounds employed during the demonstrations and that city officials knew the rounds were defective.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing: Stacy McGowen, Willis, Texas

WILLIS, TX -- Stacy McGowen is missing from Willis, Texas. According to family and friends, Stacy left her home at 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2022. Her husband stated that she left in his truck, she did not take her purse, phone or money. CASE#22-05-1199. FIRST NAME: STACY. LAST NAME:...
WILLIS, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Ghost towns in Texas: 10 abandoned places for a fun road trip from Houston

Take a road trip to these intriguing ghost towns in Texas for a unique experience like no other! Escape the crowds and discover new parts of the state you may have never known existed. There are quite a few Texas ghost towns you can go to, where you get a sight of not just fascinating structures, but also of its rich history that’s just begging to be explored.
HOUSTON, TX
nenewsroom.com

Aldine store sells Mega Million winning ticket

ALDINE – A local resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1,000,510 for the drawing on May 13. The ticket was purchased at Circle M #2, located at 13203 Aldine Westfield Road (Suite A), in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The winning ticket matched all five...
ALDINE, TX
fox26houston.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy