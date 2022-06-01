Sterling edges Bayfield in eight innings to remain in playoffs

(CBS4) – A judge on Tuesday dismissed the misdemeanor case against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The action came late in the morning after the Arapahoe County District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Earlier this month the 23-year-old was arrested after a dispute between he and his girlfriend. He allegedly locked her belongings and their baby’s belongings in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. The girlfriend asked a judge to dismiss the case against him shortly after his May 12 arrest. She said she didn’t feel threatened and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation.” Jeudy’s lawyer said the incident shouldn’t have been treated as a domestic violence case. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” Harvey Steinberg said in a prepared statement.

