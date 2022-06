You can never have enough neighborhood wine bars, and no Las Vegas neighborhood seems to have an adequate number of chill spots to sip, sample and nosh. At the District at Green Valley Ranch, where years have gone by and a formula for success has been written, chain restaurants and friendly, beer-focused bars are doing quite well. The addition of a new sports arena across the street has reinforced these preferences.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO