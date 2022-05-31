Congrats to the Bay Area Christian softball trio of Emma Iles, Gracie Rambin and Calley Bennett

Lotus Seafood held a soft opening last Wednesday for its fifth Houston-area location at 2903 S. Main St. in Stafford, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the customer’s choice of eight different sauces. It also has rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls and hush puppies.

