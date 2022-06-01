ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ryman named official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark

WATE
 2 days ago

Fox News

Jerry Lee Lewis to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The rock and roll star-turned-country music artist is being recognized as a "Veteran Era Artist." He had 34 Top 20 country hits between 1968 and 1981, according to the Country Music Association. The "Great Balls of Fire"...
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
Popculture

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Return With First New Song in Years

Chicago is back like never before and with a new song to boot. For the first time in over eight years, Chicago is releasing a new song, "If This Is Goodbye." Their new single comes ahead of the band's upcoming tour with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. According...
The Guardian

Alan White, drummer with prog rock band Yes, dies aged 72

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
thebrag.com

Watch The Rolling Stones perform an old song for the first time ever

If you’ve been touring for six decades, it’s wise to keep things interesting, which is why The Rolling Stones performed an old song live for the very first time ever this week. The ageing rockers kicked off the European leg of their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, their...
Daily Mail

Bob Dylan's original handwritten lyrics to iconic classics Like A Rolling Stone and Mr. Tambourine Man to be sold for $1.375 MILLION

Bob Dylan fans now have a chance to own a key piece of his most iconic songs — assuming they have a spare $1.375 million lying around. Moments in Time, which sells collectible items and historical documents, has now put on sale the original handwritten lyric sheets for Dylan's most enduring song, Like A Rolling Stone, as well as the perennially popular Mr. Tambourine Man, according to TMZ.
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
