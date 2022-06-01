ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Driver suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs, escape border officers

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJlVE_0fwJziZS00

CALEXICO, Calif. – A driver suspected of attempting to smuggle $1.5 million worth of narcotics and escape inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry was apprehended last week, according to authorities.

The driver, 39, was arrested on suspicion of a narcotic smuggling attempt and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further examination, CBP stated in a release Tuesday.

San Diego County’s average gas price breaks record — again

On May 23 around 10 p.m., Calexico CBP officers were inspecting a 2005 blue Ford Ranger, driven by a 39-year-old driver applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico and requested the driver for further examination. That’s when the driver refused to follow the border officers’ instructions and drove away southbound into Mexico.

The driver was quickly apprehended by CBP officers who then screened the vehicle with a human/narcotic detector dog, revealing 175 packages of fentanyl concealed in the gas tank and spare tire, per border officials. The total weight of the packages was 106.57 pounds.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

Man Dies Illegally Crossing Southern Border | San Diego

05.31.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male and a female attempted to illegally cross the border wall that juts out into the ocean. The male fell in and the female was stuck on the top. 2 Lifeguards from the Mexican side rescued the woman and brought her over to the U.S. side of the border. She was checked out by paramedics and released to the U.S. Border Patrol. Imperial Beach Lifeguards responded by Personal watercraft and found the male in the surfline and washing up on the beach. The TJ & IB lifeguards started CPR. They were joined by SD City Lifeguards and SDFD firefighters and one of the helicopters. The male was pronounced deceased after approx 20-25 minutes of trying to save him. The 2 TJ Lifeguards were escorted back to Mexico by the U.S. Border Patrol Agents For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Calexico, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Calexico, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
wnctimes.com

Doctor Selling COVID-19 “Cure” Sentenced to Prison

San Diego -- Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Friday, May 27, 2022 Doctor Selling COVID-19 “Cure” Sentenced to Prison. Jennings Ryan Staley, a physician who attempted to profit from the pandemic by marketing what he described as a “miracle...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Immigration Policy#Drugs#Mexico#Cbp#Ford
12 News

Gang member arrested by US Marshals in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — A gang member wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and assault, has been captured in Arizona, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. U.S. Marshals said on August 22, 2021, Danny Ray Lugo, 27, and other local street gang members had a dispute...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Agents arrest migrant with previous conviction near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to social media from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents arrested a migrant who had a previous conviction of sexual assault. Agents found a migrant illegally crossing into the United States near the Andrade Port of Entry and the man tried to hide in thick brush.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
beckersasc.com

California physician sentenced for smuggling drug to sell as COVID-19 'miracle cure'

A San Diego, Calif.-based physician was sentenced for attempting to profit by marketing a "miracle cure" for COVID-19, the U.S. Justice Department said May 27. Jennings Ryan Staley, MD, 44, admitted he tried to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into the U.S. to sell in his COVID-19 "treatment kits." He worked with a Chinese supplier to try to smuggle what he believed contained more than 26 points of hydroxychloroquine powder by mislabeling it as yam extract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 24-30

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 24 through May 30. 5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of La Brucherie Road and Heber Road in Heber. 5:43 a.m.: The Brawley Police...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy