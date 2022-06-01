ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

A wildfire in Bay Area's Napa County has forced mandatory evacuations, threatened structures, Cal Fire says

By Andrew Chamings
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The blaze has been named the "Old Fire" by...

CBS San Francisco

Old Fire evacuees allowed to return home; Napa County wildfire burns more than 500 acres

NAPA (CBS SF) -- Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes early Wednesday while crews continue to gain containment of the blaze that burned nearly 600 acres. The "Old Fire" on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club and the burn zone of the deadly 2017 Atlas Peak Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and rapidly grew as the evening progressed. As of about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire announced that the fire has been mapped at 570 acres and was 15% contained."Firefighters worked hard overnight and made significant progress," the agency said.Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
news24-680.com

Power Outage Darkens Much Of Pleasant Hill Thursday

UPDATE: PG&E crews were able to restore power by 5 p.m. We’re going with: “Horned, Electricity-Eating Beast” on this PG&E Outate/Rorschach exercise. Power out for almost 7,000 folks in the illustrated area. Not sure what knocked us off the grid with this one. We’re nosing around.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Penngrove Man Dies Falling Down Cliff in Oregon

A Sonoma County man is dead after falling off a cliff in southwest Oregon. On Sunday, 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped off the trail and fell down a 300-foot cliff. Emergency personnel responded and managed to lower a medic via a rope system to get to Ing only to confirm he was dead. The Curry County Sheriff’s office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”
PENNGROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Valley Water District starts taking reports of water wasting

SAN JOSE – As the drought situation becomes dire, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is starting to punish people who waste water. Starting Wednesday, water wasters could be fined for ignoring repeated warnings to cut back."Yeah, I'm a little concerned right now because I am that neighbor with a green lawn," said Sarah Rogers, who fessed up to keeping the water flowing freely to enjoy her yard."I love my green grass.  I love my lawn.  And the majority of my neighbors, they don't have that.  They don't water, so I hope no one rats me out," Rogers told KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
