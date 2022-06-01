A wildfire in Bay Area's Napa County has forced mandatory evacuations, threatened structures, Cal Fire says

SAN JOSE – As the drought situation becomes dire, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is starting to punish people who waste water. Starting Wednesday, water wasters could be fined for ignoring repeated warnings to cut back."Yeah, I'm a little concerned right now because I am that neighbor with a green lawn," said Sarah Rogers, who fessed up to keeping the water flowing freely to enjoy her yard."I love my green grass. I love my lawn. And the majority of my neighbors, they don't have that. They don't water, so I hope no one rats me out," Rogers told KPIX...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO