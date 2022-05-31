In Hopewell Saturday, June 4th

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO