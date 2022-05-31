ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

In Hopewell Saturday, June 4th

theijnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjun Joe from the TV show...

theijnews.com

Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy play St. Louis Friday

Popular '80s rock group REO Speedwagon and legendary '70s rock group Styx will be in St. Louis this weekend. Joined by fellow rockers Loverboy, the two powerhouse groups will play Hollywood Amphitheater Friday, June 3, at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $79 for general admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
constructforstl.org

Millstone Weber’s Bob Hofer Dies at 64

The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopewell#Ax Men#Backwoods Bar Grill
mymoinfo.com

New Park Hills City Pool Update

(Park Hills) This may be a disappointing summer for those that used to swim at the old city pool in Park Hills. However, next summer you should be very pleased as the City is getting ready to build a new swimming pool. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us about the...
PARK HILLS, MO
FOX 2

Madison County home lost to fire Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning. The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss. One person was inside the home just after 12 […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: House fire Wednesday morning in southern Gasconade County

UPDATE: The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports damage from the fire was significant. Numerous fire departments respond to a house fire in Gasconade County. The call came in Wednesday morning from a home along Highway 28 about halfway between Bland and Owensville. At least eight fire departments responded, along with the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theijnews.com

Dorothy "Pauline" Gillam Macomber

Dorothy "Pauline" Gillam Macomber was born on October 13, 1929 at Leadwood, a daughter to Charles and Gretchen (Crump) Talley. Pauline passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 having reached the age of 92 years, 7 months and 6 days. Pauline was united in marriage to her first husband, Guy...
LEADWOOD, MO
Alestle

Meijer coming to Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
GLEN CARBON, IL

