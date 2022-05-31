ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Master escapologist Monchi has his work cut out with double departure

By Will Faulks
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, and Jules Kounde looks certain to move to Chelsea by the end of the summer too. That means both of the club’s first choice central defenders will leave at once, leaving...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Chelsea Has Paris SG Defender on Its Short List of Targets

Last summer, Chelsea expressed interest in Paris Saint-Germain central defender Presnel Kimpembe. However, no reunion with former manager Thomas Tuchel occurred, but it seems The Blues are revisiting the Kimpembe file this year. Chelsea sees Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen exit on free transfers, so a rebuild of their central...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monchi
Person
Diego Carlos
The US Sun

Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis plotting major transfer investment with plan to target Cooper’s preferred signings

NOTTINGHAM FOREST owner Evangelos Marinakis' summer transfer policy will be based on manager Steve Cooper and CEO Dane Murphy's needs. SunSport understand Marinakis is planning a major investment - on and off the pitch - after Forest sealed promotion to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield 1-0 on Sunday's play-off final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How should Sunderland’s recruitment team approach the summer transfer window?

Whilst Sunderland’s promotion - ahhhh man... it still gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling inside when I write that - was only confirmed a couple of weeks ago, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman recently admitted in an appearance on BBC Newcastle’s Totalsport that plans were already being put in place in order to ensure our recruitment team were geared up to bring new players in, ahead of our return to the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Todd Boehly to oversee busy summer with Chelsea a club at a crossroads

The last time Chelsea had an ambitious new owner, they made a statement of intent from the start. They signed Glen Johnson. Admittedly, Roman Abramovich’s expenditure went far beyond recruiting a young right-back from relegated West Ham. Chelsea spent over £100m in that summer of 2003, a time when it represented an astonishing figure.Which, as the club itself only cost £140m, it did. Now, with Todd Boehly’s consortium having committed £4.25bn to their takeover, the equivalent might be spending £3bn this summer. Even Paris Saint-Germain may consider that extravagant. A considerable outlay is nonetheless expected. If American owners’ first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Sevilla#The Premier League#Andalusian
The Associated Press

Madrid boosts defense by signing Rüdiger from Chelsea

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid signed Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer Thursday, calling him “one of the best defenders in the world” and strengthening its squad after becoming European champion for a record-extending 14th time. Madrid brought in Rüdiger from Chelsea on a four-year contract....
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

RedBird Capital to Buy AC Milan in $1.3 Billion Deal

Click here to read the full article. RedBird Capital has reached an agreement to purchase AC Milan in a deal that values the Italian soccer club at $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion). The deal, announced Wednesday, is expected to close prior to September 2022. AC Milan just won the Serie A title and has been owned by Florida-based Elliott Investment Management for the past four years. Elliott is staying on as a minority investor and will retain board seats. “RedBird’s investment philosophy and track record in team ownership has shown that football clubs can be successful on the pitch and sustainable off it,” RedBird...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy