Master escapologist Monchi has his work cut out with double departure

The last time Chelsea had an ambitious new owner, they made a statement of intent from the start. They signed Glen Johnson. Admittedly, Roman Abramovich’s expenditure went far beyond recruiting a young right-back from relegated West Ham. Chelsea spent over £100m in that summer of 2003, a time when it represented an astonishing figure.Which, as the club itself only cost £140m, it did. Now, with Todd Boehly’s consortium having committed £4.25bn to their takeover, the equivalent might be spending £3bn this summer. Even Paris Saint-Germain may consider that extravagant. A considerable outlay is nonetheless expected. If American owners’ first...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO