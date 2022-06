Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season, as has been expected. The two parties couldn't agree on a new contract over the last several months and with his current agreement expiring this summer they have decided to not continue to. Manchester United issued the following statement. "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey"

