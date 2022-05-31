Oilers' Mike Smith: In goal for Game 1

Following a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to lose sight of the things that have made them so successful in the postseason the last two years. Leaving shooting lanes wide open from the point, defensive breakdowns and sloppy turnovers leading to odd-man rushes were just a few of the things they struggled with on Wednesday night. Quite simply, it was a mess. That doesn’t mean that the sky is falling or that the series is over after just one game because, in fact, it was just one game. This is a familiar hole Tampa has dug for themselves in the past, but not one so drastic that they can’t find a way out of it.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO