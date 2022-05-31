ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Oilers' Mike Smith: In goal for Game 1

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Were Oilers robbed of Game 1 thanks to obscure NHL rule?

The Oilers fell to the Avalanche in Game 1 of the West Final in a wild shootout, but did Edmonton get robbed thanks to a little-known NHL rule?. Any hockey fan watching Game 1 of the West Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs couldn’t help but be entertained by the show that the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche put on. After 60 minutes of fast-paced action, though, it was the Avs that took the 8-6 victory and an early 1-0 lead in the series.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

4 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 8-6 Victory over Oilers in Game 1

The talk around the Western Conference Final was all about offense. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers didn’t disappoint. The teams combined for 14 goals and used four goaltenders as the Avs held on for an 8-6 victory in Game 1. Here are four takeaways from Colorado’s win in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Lightning Have No Reason to Panic Following Loss to Rangers

Following a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to lose sight of the things that have made them so successful in the postseason the last two years. Leaving shooting lanes wide open from the point, defensive breakdowns and sloppy turnovers leading to odd-man rushes were just a few of the things they struggled with on Wednesday night. Quite simply, it was a mess. That doesn’t mean that the sky is falling or that the series is over after just one game because, in fact, it was just one game. This is a familiar hole Tampa has dug for themselves in the past, but not one so drastic that they can’t find a way out of it.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes on power play in Game 2

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on 11 shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2. MacKinnon had nearly half as many shots as the Oilers did as a team (24). The goal was MacKinnon's fifth in the last four games and his 10th of the postseason. The superstar center is up to 16 points, 70 shots, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating in 12 playoff contests.
DENVER, CO
NHL

WCF Game 2 Preview: Avalanche vs. Oilers

Colorado looks to double its series lead in Game 2 of the WCF against Edmonton. GAME 2 WCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (1-0) VS EDMONTON OILERS (0-1) The Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers are returning to the ice for Thursday night's Game 2 contest of the Western Conference final. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get major Darcy Kuemper blow for Game 2 vs. Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche were dealt a troubling injury blow in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers when starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper exited the game. The Avalanche described the knock as an upper-body injury, and he was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz. Per Peter Baugh, ahead of Game 2, Kuemper was not on the ice for Colorado’s Thursday morning skate, which certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

