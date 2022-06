According to the City of Steamboat Springs, about 30% of the community’s treated water supply is applied outdoors to lawns and gardens. Watering requirements are in effect for the season and outdoor watering is only permitted on your designated days. Those days are based on the last number (even or odd) of your address with no watering on Wednesday within the city limits. Water only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on your watering days. Please remember this: Water is not an unlimited resource.

1 DAY AGO