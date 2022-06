Even with our recent moisture, I’m sure that you have noticed that rain and snow in the Yampa Valley have been trending in the wrong direction for the last two decades. This year’s snow water equivalent, or SWE, is also less than average. In the last 22 years in the Colorado River basin, only five years were at or above average water production and 17 years have seen a decrease.

YAMPA, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO