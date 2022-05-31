ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Colorado New Play Festival features new event for young playwrights

By Steamboat Pilot, Today news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado New Play Festival is set to kick off June 13 in Steamboat Springs. This year the festival will feature a new event, the Youth Playwright Slam, which...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Skeptoid

The Haunting of the Stanley Hotel

Colorado's Stanley Hotel is famous not only for its association with The Shining, but also for ghosts of its own. Today we're going to descend deep into psychological drama and horror, as we explore the facts behind one of America's most notoriously haunted hotels: the Stanley, in Estes park, Colorado. Famous for its connection to the 1980 horror movie The Shining, the Stanley Hotel stands alone as one of the most infamous gathering places for spirits and all manner of paranormal entities. To hear them, the stories and the evidence seem impregnable to skepticism. But let's see what we can learn.
ESTES PARK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: Refresh your flower garden at the Botanic Park plant benefit

According to the City of Steamboat Springs, about 30% of the community’s treated water supply is applied outdoors to lawns and gardens. Watering requirements are in effect for the season and outdoor watering is only permitted on your designated days. Those days are based on the last number (even or odd) of your address with no watering on Wednesday within the city limits. Water only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on your watering days. Please remember this: Water is not an unlimited resource.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Longtime State Farm agent invites community to celebration

After spending the past 50 years working for State Farm, Steamboat Springs insurance agent Debbie Aragon is inviting the community to celebrate the milestone with her. Aragon is hoping people in the Steamboat community will join her from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the parking lot behind 404 Oak St. to celebrate her 50 years with State Farm and 25 years in Steamboat. It is also a chance to recognize the 100th anniversary of State Farm.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
