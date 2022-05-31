Philomath Farmers’ Market set to open this Sunday

The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
City planners have long discussed using the block of 13th Avenue between Main and Long streets as a “festival street,” and now that proposed venue is going to get a dry run. Tune It Up Tuesdays, which debuted last summer in the parking lot behind The Rio theater,...
Woodland will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a ribbon-cutting event was held on May 25 to celebrate the opening of the business. Co-owners Mike and Denise Werner were accompanied by company CEO Matt Gagliasso and marketing director Nick Fleck, and even the company’s sasquatch mascot at the event. Everyone cheered as the orange ribbon was cut with giant scissors.
The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
One of Oregon’s most acclaimed cideries just got a little more so. Gervais, Oregon’s Bauman’s Cider Co. has been named “Cidermaker of the Year” at the prestigious Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition (aka GLINTCAP) and was among the top winners at the recent Portland International Cider Cup. To cap the very successful recent few weeks Bauman’s Cider is pleased to introduce their very first cider in cans.
An off-grid mansion outside of Roseburg is on the auction block with bids to start at $2.5 million. The buyer will have to pay cash for the 160-acre estate that is considered the largest residential property for sale in Oregon that’s independent of public utilities. Solar panels, a wind...
The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
Lane County Developmental Disabilities Services held a grand opening Wednesday, of a new 25,000 square foot building in Eugene. The place was designed specifically to meet the needs of clients living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Steven Valvo has I/DD. He’s holding the giant scissors used to cut the ribbon...
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is creating world-class outdoor murals around the city ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 20x21 mural project aims to “bring color and life to Eugene’s urban landscape to foster pride and contribute to a sense of identity.”. Scenes...
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
Last week’s WW cover story examined the complaints of several food cart owners renting space in a Southeast Portland parking lot, or “pod,” dubbed Hawthorne Asylum. Those cart owners alleged unsanitary conditions, such as overflowing dumpsters and “foul” portable toilets. Multnomah County officials say such conditions wouldn’t be unusual; instead, they’re a frequent result of a lax regulatory system for pod owners. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will be working our way back near 80 degrees this Thursday. We will have our fair share of clouds — but also, sunshine today in Portland. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to start the day. There may be some sun breaks Thursday morning. Clouds increase by lunchtime hours and late afternoon. Temperatures may already hit 70 degrees by the time we get to about noon.
