Saluda, SC

Coroner identifies woman killed in Saluda crash

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle swerved off the road in Saluda. Investigators say the car accident...

www.wistv.com

FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
ACCIDENTS
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies man found at marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say they’ve positively identified the body found at the Riverwalk Marina on June 4th, as Brandon Alexander Mathis, 27 years old of Langdon Dr. The coroner’s office says the body appears to have been in the water for several days, he was pulled from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three suspects have been arrested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, around 1:15 a.m., a deputy on patrol noticed suspicious behavior at a local business. Officials arrested Russell Weldon Fountain, Jasper Jerell Epps and Charisma Chimere Peterson. Deputies say they observed...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw Co. searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Lemoine Lugoff. According to officials, Lugoff’s family said the 46-year-old has been missing since the middle of March. If you have any information on the location of Leslie Lemoine, please contact KCSO at...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S near Saint Paul Rd. At the time of the 11 p.m. shooting there were around 150 people attending.
SUMMERTON, SC
wfxg.com

Coroner on scene at 5th Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta Fire Department, and the Richmond County Coroner's Office are all on the scene of the 5th Street Bridge. Augusta Fire Department says they received a call just before 8:00pm about an object in the water. The coroner was called to the scene and took over the investigation.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner: Warrenville woman killed, suspect in critical condition

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Road blocked after accident on Augusta Rd in Aiken County

AIKEN Co, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident on Augusta Rd. and Old Depot St. A traffic accident has caused a power pole to break and power lines are down in the road. Old Dominion is on the way to the scene. Please seek an alternate route if possible. Count […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
41nbc.com

Man in critical shooting after shooting outside Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night outside a gas station. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting followed an altercation between two males outside Marathon, located at 3705 Irwinton Road. 29-year-old Royel Jordan is in critical condition....
MACON, GA
WYFF4.com

Police investigating hit and run in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a person was killed in a hit and run crash Friday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on South Murray Avenue and Johnson Street in Anderson, according to the coroner. The coroner says the victim was hit by a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars on Upstate road

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a person died on Friday night after being hit by two vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:26 p.m. along US 178 near Huggins Garment Road. According to troopers, the victim was walking along US...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim found following fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they have identified the person who was found inside an abandoned house that caught fire in January. Officials said the house caught fire early on January 16 at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 413 near McCoy Crossroads. The...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Fatal crash occurs on I-95

A Florida woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Walterboro on May 25 at the 55-mile marker. The female driver of a 2011 Acura MDX was driving northbound when the car left the roadway and struck two pine trees. The woman was trapped in the wreckage. An adult female passenger in the car was also injured. “A medical helicopter was requested. CARE Flight responded, and landed on I-95, just north of the accident,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The female driver was taken to Trident Medical Center, where she later died. The passenger was also taken to Trident Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is not known. As a result of the accident, McRoy said traffic was backed up for several miles on I-95. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WALTERBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charles Brown was arrested on June 1 on charges of burglary 1st degree. Brown was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center upon arrest. Officials say the 21-year-old entered a residence on March 30 and took several items. The items Brown is accused...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

“I’m still breathing. What more can I ask for?” Columbia teen graduates, four months after severe crash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The word “miracle” can be overused. But there are not many other ways to describe the journey of 18-year-old Jessica Kolp. A few months ago, her young life was at a critical crossroads, but now, seemingly with divine help, she is moving forward and reaching milestones. Kolp, 18, graduated with her Ben Lippen school classmates in a ceremony at Shandon Baptist Church May 27th in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree. The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd. If you have any information, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

