Coroner identifies woman killed in Saluda crash

A Florida woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Walterboro on May 25 at the 55-mile marker. The female driver of a 2011 Acura MDX was driving northbound when the car left the roadway and struck two pine trees. The woman was trapped in the wreckage. An adult female passenger in the car was also injured. “A medical helicopter was requested. CARE Flight responded, and landed on I-95, just north of the accident,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The female driver was taken to Trident Medical Center, where she later died. The passenger was also taken to Trident Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is not known. As a result of the accident, McRoy said traffic was backed up for several miles on I-95. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO