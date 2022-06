LEAD — Members of the Lead Beautification Committee are looking for more volunteers who want to spread cheer by sprucing up the town and making it look more beautiful. Linda Phillips, a member of the committee said volunteers will gather to help plant city flower beds Thursday and Friday. This year the committee plans to plant about 140 flats of flowers in 22 different locations throughout town, including in city parks, ore cars, and neighborhood gardens. Additionally, she said the city parks department helps to hang 76 flower baskets along Main Street. The city also helps maintain the flower beds.

