As we broke news yesterday, Evan Lee was officially called up to the roster today and will make his debut start against the Mets. The call-up has only 30 starts on his pro record with 12 relief appearances, and here he is, called up directly from Harisburg Double-A. Lee was a reliever in college at Arkansas as a two-way player, and the Washington Nationals drafted him in 2018 in the 15th round, and decided to convert him to a starter because his three-pitch mix was impressive. The lefty throws a low 90’s fastball that can touch over 95 mph and his curveball has a unique grip and is his best pitch. Lee has spent his time in Double-A improving his changeup and added a cutter over the winter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO