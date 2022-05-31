ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Aura residents to enjoy great views from the roof

By Avi Adkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to high-rise living, it’s often the view that captivates potential buyers. That’s why Aura at Metropolitan Naples is so popular. It’s located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, and offers a stunning view of historic downtown Naples. Aura’s residents...

gulfshorebusiness.com

Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Upstairs, downstairs: Residential moves in above retail in downtown Naples

Boutique, mixed-use developments are the rage in downtown Naples. A floor or two of upscale condominiums above a ground floor of high-end retail and office space has long been common on Fifth Avenue South, but now this popular vertical combination of residential and commercial is quickly expanding elsewhere in the city.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Signs show Naples housing market is regaining balance

Overall inventory in Naples during April increased 16.5 percent to 1,668 properties from 1,432 properties in April 2021. Fueled by a swell of new single-family home listings, up 5.7 percent over last year, broker analysts reviewing the April 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), are confident the Naples area housing market has reached a crossroad and is making its turn toward a balanced and healthy market.
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Historical Markers – Reminders of Marco Island’s Past

I go by these historical markers almost every day and sometimes I stop and read the inscription, trying to imagine what it was like on this site not so very long ago. For present day modern Marco these historical markers and their messages are obscured by the backdrop of large coastal contemporary or Tuscany style homes with manicured lawns and well-trimmed hedges. The roads in this neighborhood are named after Marco’s early pioneer days – Indian Hill, Caxambas, Olds, Barfield, Kirk, Ludlow, Doxsee, and Addison.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Royal Scoop Ice Cream shop opens at Vanderbilt Commons in Naples

The fifth location of Royal Scoop Homemade Ice Cream shop opened Saturday in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip on Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of Collier Boulevard. Naples residents EJ and Kim Embrey are the individual owners of the new ice cream shop. The new Royal Scoop, 7273 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 25, is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily. The original Royal Scoop started scooping in Bonita Springs more than 40 years ago. In addition to its Bonita spot on Vanderbilt Drive, Royal Scoop has locations at The Pavilion in North Naples, at Berkshire Commons in East Naples, and on Fort Myers Beach. The local brand of ice cream is also served in other area stores, restaurants, country clubs and more.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Sapphire Cove nearing sell out

Sapphire Cove is nearing sell out, with only three homes remaining. Sapphire Cove is an intimate residential community being developed by FL Star off Collier Boulevard in South Naples. “The pace of sales over the past year has been impressive,” said Gary Hains, FL Star spokesman. “Buyers are drawn to...
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Theory Design Team expands and relocates to Miromar Design Center

Theory Design has outgrown their current studio space and is moving to a more expansive studio and showroom space. They will be relocating to the Miromar Design Center, 10800 Corkscrew Rd., Suite 398, Estero, Florida. Theory Design is currently operating out of Seagate Development Group’s Corporate Offices on Interstate Corporate Drive off Alico Rd, opposite to Gulf Coast Town Center. Seagate is providing their custom renovation services to update two adjacent Miromar showroom spaces to provide more project working space and resource library for the expanding team of talented designers and support staff.
ESTERO, FL
floridaweekly.com

Seagate announces new info on upcoming Palisades community

Seagate Development Group will break ground on Palisades this fall an upcoming 12-acre luxury residential community on Yarberry Lane in north Naples. The development will feature 25 single-family custom homes and six custom floor plans. Palisades will reflect Seagate’s Windward Isle — a nearby community with only four of 28...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
CAPE CORAL, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor.
CORAL GABLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New car washes under construction throughout Lee County

If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
swfloridadailynews.com

Veterans Day 2021 events in Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral, Bonita

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and many fundraisers, concerts, ceremonies and other events are scheduled for the holiday. Here are some of the ways you can celebrate and honor our U.S. military veterans all week long:. WEDNESDAY THROUGH MONDAY, NOV. 10-15 Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall: A traveling,three-fifths-scale replica of...
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Gas prices hit painful new heights across SWFL

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The old meme shows a gas station’s price sign. Regular costs an “A.RM;” premium, a “L.EG,” and diesel? Forget about it. Those joke graphics popped up in the days when $3.15 per gallon was considered exhorbitant. That’s the stark reality...
CAPE CORAL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Naples Pride Returns to Cambier Park

Naples Pride will host the Fourth Annual Naples Pride Fest on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.​. Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ+ issues, and promotes equal rights for all. This inclusive and family-friendly event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a day of live performances, engaging conversations, local vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, food, and drinks.​
NAPLES, FL

