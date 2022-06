The severe thunderstorms that moved through south central Kansas Tuesday evening led to a number of flash flood warnings as streets and low-lying areas became flooded. Police and emergency crews were busy late Tuesday night with a number of reports of stalled vehicles, and police were urging people to avoid getting out on the streets. The heavy rain limited visibility and made driving difficult, and a number of drivers ended up stalling in high water.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO