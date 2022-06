"Unmade Wish" by Sherry J. Williamson, mixed media on canvas, 12x12, 2020. "'Unmade Wish' is a piece from my first public art exhibition 'Whimsy and Flights of Fancy' in which I used several individual canvases linked by the concept of flight to narrate generational differences in our culture. 'Unmade Wish' represents a simpler time in life for many of us, when we are still mesmerized by the magic of a dandelion, before our wish is made and the seeds take flight."

