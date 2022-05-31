ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 1)

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet minute-by-minute updates from Ball Arena & Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between Edmonton & Colorado. The Edmonton Oilers begin the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche with Game 1 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet & CBC or...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 1

NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft order set through first 28 picks

Remaining four spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final. The first 28 picks of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche score eight, hold off Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

DENVER -- Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche in an 8-6 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Tuesday. J.T. Compher scored twice, and Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog each had a...
NHL
DENVER, CO
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers try to even Western Final vs. Avalanche

Lightning need to shore up defensively against 'Kid Line,' Rangers in East. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Thursday, the 32nd day of the postseason. On Tap. Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (8...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Kevin Fiala

Forward had a career year but has an uncertain future in Minnesota as offseason begins. By almost any measure, Kevin Fiala just wrapped up one of the finest individual seasons in Wild history. Fiala's 33 goals marked the first time in his NHL career he reached the 30-goal plateau, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Bertuzzi enjoys return to form in 2021-22

After Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 30th goal of the season during the closing seconds of the Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season finale on April 29 against the New Jersey Devils, he couldn't help but grin as his teammates embraced him to celebrate the impressive scoring milestone. It was a special...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Kopitar of Kings wins Messier NHL Leadership Award

Center honored for leading role in community growing game of hockey. Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Wednesday, presented to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Canadiens expect to finalize contract with St. Louis soon to remain coach

GM 'not worried about negotiations' with Hall-of-Famer, who was 14-19-4 after replacing Ducharme. The Montreal Canadiens expect to come to terms soon with Martin St. Louis to remain coach next season, general manager Kent Hughes said Tuesday. "I'm not worried about our negotiations with Martin," Hughes said at the NHL...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE WERE REALLY CONSISTENT'

What was talked about at Darryl Sutter's year-end press conference. "Yeah, we said our goal was to be a playoff team and we did that. Then, we had to reset because of the way the schedule was (with) games taken away from us and then the rescheduling. Then, we had to reset how we set our... Bottom line, there's no long-time goals ever reached unless you reach short-term goals and that was a thing as an organization had to be - for sure - reset. So, we made progress in that. It's taking that and seeing how we can improve on that."
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Rangers vs. Lightning Eastern Final preview

Shesterkin-Vasilevskiy marquee goalie matchup in best-of-7 series. The conference finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs feature four teams in two best-of-7 series, which start Tuesday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. (2M) New York Rangers vs. (3A) Tampa Bay Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Korchinski's skating, work ethic stand out ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Defenseman modeling game after Makar of Avalanche, hopes to become more well-rounded player. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Kevin Korchinski with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
NHL

Esposito's loyalties with Lightning against Rangers in conference final

Hall of Famer, Tampa Bay broadcaster was player, GM for New York in 70s and 80. Tampa Bay Lightning broadcaster Phil Esposito was on the phone from midtown New York on Wednesday morning, two blocks from Madison Square Garden. The Lightning, a team Esposito co-founded in 1990, was hours from...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SUTTER WINS JACK ADAMS

NHL
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.05.22

Heat roll through Eagles to earn date with Wolves in Western Conference Finals. There's a concept in fighting about what it takes to become the best, eliminating any doubt in the process. You don't become a true champion, the saying goes, until you defend your title. Spearheaded by a historic...
MIAMI, FL

