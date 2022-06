Lika Love Boutique, which began in a mobile form by owner Malia Saddiq, and later expanded into a full retail store at 4547 California Ave SW is closing June 12. A victim of the effects of the pandemic and rising costs the store is selling all fixtures and her more recent effort, "in the Heart" a speakeasy style bar with an entrance on the alley will close too. all glass ware and more is for sale. She made the emotional announcement on Instagram A "last hurrah" party is scheduled for June 12 from 11am to 9pm. The public is urged to stop in and "Help us out by shopping, drinking and eating everything"

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO