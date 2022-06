Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are still awaiting discipline from the NFL regarding his 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, "Another lawsuit has been filed against [Deshaun Watson]. There are now 23 active civil lawsuits filed against the QB. According to the petition, the plaintiff 'changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece' that aired last Tuesday."

