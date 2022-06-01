ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas police arrived to man suffering from gunshot

By KTNV Staff
 2 days ago
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they located a male believed to be around his 20s suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the male was transported to UMC where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives and CSI arrived on the scene and continued the investigation according to police.

No suspect is released at this time, police say as this is to protect the integrity of the case. The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner after the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked by police to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

