On Monday, May 23, elected officials representing Calvert and St. Mary’s counties converged in Solomons to discuss the future of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. Built in 1977, the two-lane bridge connects the two counties on each side of the Patuxent River and is traversed by over 30,000 drivers each day. According to the state of Maryland, it is also one of the state’s bridges to receive a “poor” rating.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO