(Formerly Bit House Collective) Diva Drag Brunch is Portland’s premier drag brunch featuring the best performers in Portland and beyond! Headlined by Jayla Rose, dancer for Lizzo and cast member on Lizzo’s “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” on Amazon Prime, and hosted by Nay Nay Leakes Cartier. Diva Drag Brunch is a non stop ride that you won’t soon forget featuring drag and burlesque performances, acrobatics, comedy, and much more! The perfect event to celebrate your Birthday, Bachelorette or Engagement Party, Divorce Party, or just an afternoon out with friends. Join us and see why Diva Drag Brunch is the #1 drag brunch in the Pacific Northwest.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO