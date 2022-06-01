25 Rum Cocktails That Taste Like a Much-Deserved Vacation

Calling pancakes "old fashioned" is perhaps redundant, as the basic recipe has been around for ages. A timeline from Betty Crocker suggests that they may date back to ancient Greece, but were more or less in the form we know them today by the 19th century. In fact, the most recent game-changing pancake the company notes was the baked pancake, introduced to mainstream U.S. cookery in the 1960s. This particular pancake recipe isn't nearly as new-fangled as that mid-century marvel. In fact, it uses a very classic ingredient: buttermilk, which recipe developer Kate Shungu says gives "these old fashioned pancakes a bit of tanginess." She also notes that the ingredient complements the sweetness of maple syrup, should you drizzle any on top (and you should).

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO