Goleta, CA

80-year-old Santa Barbara man dies from solo bicycle accident in Goleta

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
Pamela Mallen Poehler
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man died from a solo bicycle accident in Goleta on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as William Poehler, 80, of Santa Barbara.

SBCSO spokesperson Raquel Zick said that the Goleta Police Department is investigating the fatal bicycle accident, which occurred in the 6200-block of Cathedral Oaks Road Tuesday morning.

Zick said that deputies responded to calls of a bicyclist down around 10:53 a.m., and they found Poehler unconscious at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that Poehler was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

Zick said this accident did not involve any other vehicles.

